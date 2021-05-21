Hull City were relegated after a dismal run of games two seasons ago – a turn of the year slump really setting in hard.

Hull City fans would have been excused for worrying that the Tigers slipping and sliding would continue in League One but that hasn’t been the case.

Instead, the Tigers pulled up their socks and dragged themselves to point in the right direction. Promotion was earned at the first opportunity and they head back to the Sky Bet Championship as League One champions.

Looking to restructure, Hull City boss Grant McCann has come out to comment on the contracts of goalkeeper George Long and defender Reece Burke.

Summer restructure – two players definitely on the move

Summer is always that time when football fans put behind them the previous campaign and look forward to the transfer market and rebuilding.

For Hull City that restructuring will involve preparing for the higher calibre competition of the Championship. Of course, that will mean new players coming into the East Yorkshire club.

Manager McCann, per Hull Live, has laid down his thoughts on the situation of two players who will not be suiting up for the Tigers next season – goalkeeper Long and defender Burke.

Londoners Millwall are thought to be ready to sign Long but McCann comments that the Tigers are looking to renegotiate new deals with both him and Burke.

These negotiations come about due to the financial implications of having to take up the year’s option for both players. McCann admits as much adding:

“In terms of George and Reece, it was very hard to trigger the option because it was unsustainable in terms of what their option year would have put them on given (financial situation) the present time, so that’s why we’re trying to renegotiate new deals with them.”

Time will tell what the final situation will pan out to be between Hull City and Long and Burke although McCann admits that there is likely to be other interest in the Tigers pair.