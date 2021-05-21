Norwich City are interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach, according to Football Insider.

Reach’s five year spell at Sheffield Wednesday is coming to an end and the signing of the winger could be a shrewd and cheap addition for the Canaries – even if just for squad depth.

Reach played a total of 230 games for the Owls, scoring 24 goals and gaining 34 assists in that period.

It was the nature of those goals that caught the eye, however. Reach made a real name for himself as one of the best long-shot takers in the EFL after a string of screamers against the likes of Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion.

Primarily a left sided midfielder, Reach also featured at left back, left wing-back and in central midfield for the Owls.

He was Wednesday’s star man in the 2018/19 season and many felt that he should have been sold at the end of that season to help balance Wednesday’s books.

Reach started his career at Middlesbrough – having loan spells at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City and Preston North End before a £5 million pound move to S6 in the August of 2016.

With the Owls now residing in League One, Reach will leave Wednesday upon the expiry of his contract.

Norwich City currently have Emi Buendia, Onel Hernandez, Todd Cantwell, Josh Martin and Przemyslaw Placheta on their books as recognised wingers – adding Reach to that would certainly do no harm.

On a free transfer and with relatively low wages for the Premier League, Stuart Webber could well work his magic again.