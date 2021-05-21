AFC Bournemouth trio Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook are all injury concerns ahead of their clash with Brentford, manager Jonathan Woodgate has told Kris Temple.

🍒 Jonathan Woodgate reports #AFCB skipper Steve Cook as “50/50” for tomorrow’s game at #Brentford. Midfielder Ben Pearson rated slightly better than 50/50. Stanislas still out. pic.twitter.com/XybzYdNRpt — Kris Temple (@kristemple) May 21, 2021

AFC Bournemouth are in the driving seat against Brentford as they battle for a spot in the play-off finals.

The Cherries defeated Thomas Frank’s side 1-0 in the first-leg, with Arnaut Danjuma’s 55th-minute goal enough to see off the Bees.

However, heading into the second tie, there are worries regarding three key players.

As confirmed by reporter Kris Temple, Ben Pearson, Junior Stanislas and Steve Cook are all injury worries.

Stanislas will not be fit for the crucial clash, while captain Cook is 50/50. Combative midfielder Pearson is rated at “slightly better than 50/50”, so it will be interesting to see if the latter mentioned pair can make it in time to feature on Saturday.

Stanislas was absent from the first clash between the two sides, while Pearson and Cook both started. Jack Stacey came on for the midfielder with just under 20 minutes left, while Chris Mepham replaced the skipper in first-half added time.

Despite the injury worries, the Cherries will be hoping to seal the deal and earn their place in the play-off final.

If they avoid defeat against Brentford, Bournemouth will progress to the final, where they will face either Swansea City or Barnsley. As it stands, Swansea have the upper hand after defeating the Tykes 1-0 at Oakwell.