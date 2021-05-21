Aston Villa have reignited their interest in Norwich City’s Emi Buendia, with Tottenham Hotspur ‘also keen’, as per Sky Sports.

Buendia, 24, is arguably the most wanted man in the Football League right now. He scooped the Championship Player of the Season award for his 15 goals and 16 assists in 39 league outings, guiding Norwich City to a second Championship title in three seasons.

Throughout the season though, Premier League links have been emerging. Arsenal are long term admirers of the Argentine and have recently stepped up their pursuit once again. Now though, Sky Sports claims that Aston Villa have done likewise and that Spurs are also in the running.

Buendia is valued at £35million according to the above report.

As it stands, the chances of Norwich keeping Buendia for their Premier League return look very slim. Daniel Farke did well to persuade him to remain at the club for the season just concluded but now it seems like Buendia, along with Max Aarons, will head elsewhere.

On the plus side for the Canaries, they look set to bring in some serious cash this summer. With Buendia valued at £35million and Aarons similar, Farke could have a slice of a near £70million to spend on his side.

Obviously though should Buendia and Aarons depart then any money Farke has to spend will likely be used on plugging those gaps and bidding for Premier League safety next time round.

As for Villa and Spurs, they’re seemingly behind long-term suitors Arsenal in the Buendia race, but anything could yet happen.