Luton Town defender Sonny Bradley has opted to sign a new deal at Kenilworth Road, reports Football Insider – both Ipswich Town and Preston North End were vying for the 29-year-old.

Football Insider report that Bradley will ‘snub’ Ipswich Town in favour of signing an extension at Luton Town having rejected their initial offer, and after reports claimed that the Tractor Boys were readying a contract for the Englishman.

Previously, Preston North End were linked with Bradley and it seemingly narrowed down to a two-horse race between them and Ipswich.

Bradley looked all but set to leave Luton Town but he’s reportedly ‘signed’ an extended deal with the Hatters, having arrived at the club from Plymouth Argyle back in 2018.

In three seasons at the club, Bradley has made 132 league appearances for Luton Town and scored three goals. He played a key role in his side’s promotion-winning 2018/19 campaign and did so in the Championship last time round.

In the season just concluded, Bradley cone again played a key role in his side’s eventual 12th-place finish, featuring 37 times in the Championship.

News of him staying at Kenilworth Road will be a huge boost for Nathan Jones and his side. For both Ipswich and Preston, it’s a blow.

Paul Cook’s Ipswich side looked the most keen on Bradley but for the player it would’ve been a step down back into League One. As for Preston, their links to Bradley had surfaced a little while before but only ever looked distant.

Luton after an impressive showing in the second-tier can start building towards next season and with their captain in place for the time being.