Portsmouth are in talks over a deal for Bromley starlet Liam Vincent, a report from The News has claimed.

Portsmouth are reportedly in talks with the National League prodigy as Danny Cowley looks to bolster his ranks ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Pompey’s disappointing campaign ended in an 8th place finish, two points away from the play-off spots. Cowley started bringing his summer plans to fruition last week, announcing their retained and released lists.

Now, it has been claimed the League One side have opened talks with one of their targets, Bromley ace Liam Vincent.

The News claims Vincent made a trip to Portsmouth’s training ground earlier this month to scope out his potential new surroundings.

During his visit, discussions were held over a potential move to Fratton Park, so it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over a transfer.

Portsmouth were first linked with Vincent earlier this month having kept close tabs on the youngster this campaign.

The 18-year-old player has featured seven times in the National League this season. Vincent has appeared in a range of positions for Andy Woodman’s side, featuring in right-midfield and central midfield as well as his favoured role at left-back.

At only 18, Vincent looks to be a promising young talent for the future.

Portsmouth will be in the market for reinforcements at left-back, with Lee Brown their only option as it stands. The club opted to let experience left-back Charlie Daniels leave upon the expiry of his deal.