Bristol City will not be pursuing a move for Portsmouth defender Jack Whatmough, Bristol Live has reported.

Bristol City were said keen on the out of contract centre back earlier this week as Nigel Pearson eyes up some new additions.

As it stands, Whatmough’s deal with Portsmouth will be coming to an end this summer. The League One side are still in talks over a new contract for the academy graduate but with the season done, clubs are free to swoop in for the Pompey academy graduate this summer.

However, despite the possibility of a bargain deal, Bristol City are not pursuing a move.

According to Bristol Live, Whatmough is not a player the Robins are actively pursuing ahead of next season.

Alongside technical recruitment man Sean Gilhespy, Pearson will be overseeing all summer business. They will be hoping to bring some new faces to Ashton Gate as they look to improve on last season’s disappointing 19th place finish.

Whatmough is yet to test himself at Championship level but has picked up plenty of experience at Football League level.

Since breaking into Portsmouth’s senior side, the centre-back has played 136 times for the club, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

The 24-year-old maintained a starting role with Portsmouth this season under both Kenny Jackett and Danny Cowley.

Across all competitions, Whatmought featured 37 times this season, netting two times and helping keep 12 clean sheets.