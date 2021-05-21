Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton believes Aiden McGeady is a certain to feature in tomorrow’s League One play-off bout.

Lincoln City claimed a 2-0 win at home to Sunderland in the first leg of their League One play-off semi-final clash.

The Imps travel to the Stadium of Light tomorrow for the second leg, but the headlines leading up to the clash have centred around the future of McGeady at Sunderland.

It’s reported that the 35-year-old, should he started once more for Sunderland in either tomorrow’s game or potentially the play-off final, is owed an extended Sunderland contract.

Commenting on the matter, Appleton told BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Rob Makepeace:

When asked about the Aiden McGeady situation and whether he thinks he will play tomorrow: Appleton "There's more chance of me playing for us then Aiden McGeady not playing for them tomorrow" — Rob Makepeace (@rob_makepeace) May 21, 2021

McGeady has this season come back into the limelight at Sunderland following Lee Johnson’s arrival. The Irishman was largely exiled under Phil Parkinson having spent time out on loan at Charlton Athletic last season – this season, McGeady has featured 30 times in League One for the Black Cats, scoring four and assisting 14.

Despite turning 35 last month, McGeady still proves his worth. With his contract out in the summer there’s obviously talk about his future, with outside interest coming in from Peterborough United too.

The news of his supposed contract dilemma hasn’t shed the club and it’s operations in a good light though – Sunderland fans have grown tiresome of this kind of player handling and with their promotion dreams having already taken a dent, they hit out at the emerging news of McGeady’s situation.

But their future remains bright. Aside from the McGeady saga, Sunderland finally have a manager and an owner in place for the long-run and even if they don’t achieve promotion this season, then they’ll be better prepared to go again next time round.