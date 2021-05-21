Middlesbrough have announced via their official website that they have agreed terms with young goalkeeper Max Metcalfe.

Middlesbrough have signed Joe Lumley from Queens Park Rangers this week and will add another to their ranks with Metcalfe signing his first pro contract in football.

The 18-year-old has been the number one choice between the sticks for Middlesbrough’s U18 set up and helped the club finish in fourth position in the Premier League North.

Metcalfe will see a route into the first-team in the future. The Teessiders are notorious for giving youth players a chance and have given debuts to first-team regulars such as Dael Fry and Marcus Tavernier in recent seasons.

Goalkeeper has been a problem position for Middlesbrough over the years and have struggled to nail down a regular starter since the departure of Darren Randolph. With Lumley arriving he is likely to deputise, but there are options for a back up.

Either of Sol Brynn or Zach Hemming could become the number two choice behind Lumley, but Metcalfe could soon rise through the ranks if his performances merit it.

He has not only been recognised with his first professional contract however, as Metcalfe has achieved a place in the England U19 training camp later this month, where he will be hoping to impress head coach Ian Foster.

In recent squads the Young Lions have had the ability to call on several EFL starlets including Blackburn Rovers loanees Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Harvey Elliott, Derby loanee Teden Mengi and Nottingham Forest forward Alex Mighten amongst others.