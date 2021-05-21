Ronan Curtis’ agent has told The News that the Portsmouth star is “grabbing attention” from clubs elsewhere.

Ronan Curtis has become one of League One’s standout players since joining Portsmouth back in 2018.

The Republic of Ireland international has scored 40 goals and laid on 31 assists in 142 outings for Pompey, enjoying another successful campaign at Fratton Park this season.

Unsurprisingly, Curtis’ form has seen him attract interest from elsewhere. Cardiff City are the side most recently linked, while Derby County and Blackburn Rovers have previously been credited with interest.

Now, after Portsmouth failed to win promotion to the Championship, further speculation has circulated regarding a potential departure for Curtis.

Amid the question marks around his future with the club, Curtis’ agent Omar Arbabamin has weighed in on the situation.

Speaking with The News, Arbabamin confirmed the League One star is attracting interest, adding he has “served his time well” with Pompey.

“Whatever decision Ronan makes shouldn’t be based on salary – it should be on the level of football,” he said.

“He wants to play in as high a league as he can, like any player.

“Credit to him for being picked for the Republic of Ireland at every single camp. They don’t pick players from League One for an international, it’s rare.

“He was the highest goal-contributing player in the squad this season and last, despite not taking penalties and operating from the wing, so he’s standing out and grabbing attention.

“Ronan has served his time well here and wants to keep on developing.”

With Arbabamin’s comments hinting at the increasing possibility of a summer move away for Curtis, it will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Derby and Blackburn are long-term admirers of the winger, so it awaits to be seen if they lodge a bid this summer.

Curtis managed 14 goals and 10 assists in 48 outings for Portsmouth this season, featuring across the frontline.