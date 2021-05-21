Former Millwall and Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett has ‘agreed a deal’ to become Leyton Orient manager, reports Football Insider.

Jackett, 59, has been out of work since departing from Portsmouth earlier in the year. He’d spent almost four years at the cub and oversaw 211 games, in what was his sixth job in the Football League.

Previously, Jackett was famed for his stints at Swansea City, Millwall and Wolves having spent time with both Watford and Rotherham United too.

But now, Football Insider claim that Jacket has ‘agreed a deal’ to become the manager of League Two side Leyton Orient.

The Os sacked Ross Embleton back in February. He left the side after little over a year in charge and with Leyton Orient sat in 14th.

Despite losing their final four games of the campaign they’d eventually finish in 11th-place. Now with Jackett set to take over, fans can start to get excited about the near future.

He’s Football League promotions to his name with Wolves and Millwall – both from League One – and made consistent top-six challengers out of Portsmouth, albeit without achieving promotion.

With his first managerial job coming way back in 1996 with Watford, Jacket has 25 years of experience in the game and for Leyton Orient, this looks like a really worthwhile appointment.

Jackett is often a long-term manager too – he was at Swansea City for three years, Millwall for six, Wolves for a further three and then at Portsmouth for four.

Orient will have to give him time and resources to work his usual stuff, though his imminent appointment is a step in the right direction.