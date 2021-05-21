Middlesbrough supporters have taken to Twitter to voice their opinion on the recent news that former striker Ashley Fletcher has agreed a long term deal with Premier League side Watford.

Middlesbrough released Fletcher in April with manager Neil Warnock telling the forward he was not in his plans for the remainder of the season. The Boro boss spoke out in the press about Fletcher, claiming the club was a better place without him.

In his 108 games for the Teessiders in all competitions, he managed to score 28 times, even finishing last season as the club’s top scorer with 11. But his inconsistent form in front of goal has left Boro supporters scratching their heads as to how he has landed a move to the top flight.

Absolutely reeks of loaned back to former club boro in January to try solve their lack of goals and get him some much needed game time — Ross (@Rossss77) May 20, 2021

Good luck to him. Would be surprised if he succeeds in premier league though. — Steven Wallace (@stewallace86) May 20, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 How's he bagged that the fraud — Only Noodles Mikeyyyyyy (@MikeyJamesBowe7) May 20, 2021

Not good enough for the Premier league — Big Al H (@AlanHewitt10) May 20, 2021

How on earth has he blagged a move there? Had probably 1 decent month in his time at Boro 🙈 — David Hall (@davlaarr) May 20, 2021

Dreadful signing that!!!!! — Neil Warnock UTFB (@InGibboWeTrust) May 20, 2021

Not planning on stopping in the Premier league long? Fair play. pic.twitter.com/RAwnl2RIdM — Líp (@NahItsLyingTho) May 20, 2021

These Middlesbrough fans feel it is not the quality of the player on the pitch but the quality of the player’s agent which could have potentially landed him the move to Vicarage Road.

His agent has had a blinder — Kitney (@Kitney03) May 20, 2021

Wow he’s done well there! His agent is magic. — Michael Rooney (@m1chaelrooney) May 21, 2021

Fletcher has played in the Premier League before during his one year at West Ham United before signing for Middlesbrough. He played 16 league games for the Hammers, but failed to score a single goal.

He secured a switch to Teesside for a fee believed to be in the region of £6.5 million under former boss Garry Monk. However, he was often used in rotation with the likes of Britt Assombalonga, Patrick Bamford and Rudy Gestede in his first season.

He didn’t really get a fair crack in the first-team until Jonathan Woodgate included him more often than not. But that soon went by the wayside as Woodgate was replaced by Warnock later that same season and Fletcher picked up an injury which kept him out of the majority of the 2020/21 campaign.

Watford supporters will be hoping the 25-year-old can come good on his potential and with arguably more equipped players around him, score the goals he could be capable of scoring at the highest level.