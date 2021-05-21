Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has caught the eye of Newcastle United and Crystal Palace, Football League World reports.

Hull City enjoyed a thoroughly successful 2020/21 campaign, returning to the Championship at the first time of asking.

In the process, Grant McCann’s side conceded only 38 goals, a total bettered by only Blackpool. Young defenders Reece Burke and Jacob Greaves played pivotal roles in their backline, helping the Tigers notch up 23 clean sheets across all competitions.

Now, it has been claimed the latter mentioned Greaves has attracted attention from the Premier League.

According to a report from Football League World, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are both showing an interest in the centre-back ahead of the summer window.

The 20-year-old has burst into the first-team this season, holding down a starting spot under McCann.

Across all competitions, the youngster played 41 times this season, laying on two assists. When playing, Greaves contributed to 17 of Hull’s 23 clean sheets.

Prior to this season, Greaves’ only experience of senior football had come on loan with Cheltenham Town. He spent the 2019/20 season with the Robins, appearing 35 times for Michael Duff’s side.

With two years still remaining on his deal at the KCOM Stadium, Hull are under no pressure to cash in on Greaves in the upcoming summer window.

However, with the Magpies and the Eagles lurking, it will be interesting to see if the Tigers can successfully fend off interest in the defensive prodigy.