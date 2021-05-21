QPR face a potential goalkeeping crisis going into the 2021/22 season, with Joe Lumley having departed and Liam Kelly looking to do likewise.

QPR’s 2020/21 season saw the breakthrough of Seny Dieng. After several years and several loan spells out of the club, Dieng has firmly established himself as Mark Warburton’s no.1 goalkeeper with some outstanding performances in his 42 Championship appearances.

His emergence has led to Lumley’s departure. The 26-year-old rejected the offer of an extended deal at QPR in favour of a move to Middlesbrough, with Kelly hoping to make his Motherwell loan permanent after some inspired performances of his own in his native Scotland.

What’s more is that Warburton hopes to loan out young goalkeeper Joe Walsh next season, leaving him with Dieng and only Dieng.

A goalkeeper then could be of grave importance in the coming transfer window for the Rs, and there might not be a better back-up option than Sheffield Wednesday’s Keiren Westwood.

The former Republic of Ireland international is one of ten set to depart the Owls in the summer. He’s spent the last seven seasons at Hillsborough having racked up 192 Championship appearances in his time there, and 131 in a previous spell with Coventry City – 323 Championship appearances in his career so far.

At 36-years-old, Westwood is certainly in the dotage of his career. He managed 20 Championship appearances in the season just gone for Wednesday and if it weren’t for injuries, he’d have likely been their no.1 throughout the campaign.

Given that, but also given his vast Championship experience and still Championship-qualities, he’d make for the perfect no.2 at QPR next season – providing Dieng stays, Westwood would not only give him solid back-up but would also be able to pass on some vast Championship experience.

Dieng is already a top keeper in the making. Despite links to the Premier League it looks likely at this point that he’ll be remaining with the Rs as they gear up for a top-six charge next season. Warburton could quickly find himself low on stoppers though and if the salary is suitable for Westwood to come in, it’d be a really shrewd addition.