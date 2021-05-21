Sheffield Wednesday released their retained list ahead of the 2021/22 campaign yesterday, with Adam Reach one of ten names departing.

Reach, 28, joined Sheffield Wednesday from Middlesbrough ahead of the 2016/17 campaign, in a deal worth a reported £5million.

In five seasons at Hillsborough he made well over 200 Championship appearances for the club and scored 21 league goals – a lot of them sublime.

After a disastrous season for the Owls though, Reach departs the club and many fans won’t miss him – last season he often looked uninterested and timid on the pitch. But in there is a player, and it might just take a man manager like Lee Bowyer to reignite that ability.

He was a beloved footballer and is now a beloved manager. Coming into Birmingham City with the club staring at relegation into League One, his side ended up finishing in 18th-place of the Championship table with an eventual nine-point gap to safety.

Hailed as a keen man manager, Bowyer at both Charlton Athletic and now in his early Birmingham City stages gives players the confidence and reassurance they need to play without pressure, and do so effectively.

Reach is very much a player in dire need of an arm round the shoulder and with Blues often lacking some quality in the final third in the season just gone, he could make for a really keen signing.

Wages will obviously be an issue – Reach was reported to be one of the highest-earning players at Hillsborough and it’s unlikely that Birmingham City will fork out to bring him in.

But should the opportunity arise to come to St Andrew’s then it’d be a difficult one for Reach to turn down – with Bowyer at the helm, the club’s fortunes have transformed almost instantly and given a few quality additions this summer, Blues might yet surprise a few next season.

Reach was best deployed on the left-hand side of midfield for the Owls or as a more central no.10. That kind of versatility could be key for Bowyer next season, and a manager like him looks to be the only thing standing between Reach and his form of old.

Darren Moore at Wednesday is a very similar manager and whilst he couldn’t quite get a tune out of Reach, the player’s and the club’s circumstance made for a dampened and inevitable end to Reach’s Sheffield Wednesday stay anyway. He remains a player with ability though and expect there to be a lot of interest in him this summer.