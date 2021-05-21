Former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel has been appointed manager of AS Nancy, as announced by their official club website.

The ex-Tykes man has returned to the game in France.

Stendel, who is 47 years old, has been out of the dugout since parting company with Hearts in June last year.

He joined Barnsley in 2018 having previously managed in his native Germany at Hannover.

Stendel guided the Yorkshire side to promotion from League One in his first season at the club.

Read: Barnsley transfer target comments on transfer speculation

However, his Barnsley team struggled to adapt to life in the Championship during the campaign after and he was sacked after 10 games without a win in October 2019.

The Tykes’ fans were disappointed to see him leave as he was a popular figure at Oakwell.

However, the decision to sack him paid off in the end as his replacement, Gerhard Struber, managed to keep them up.

Barnsley are now in the Play-Offs but need to come from behind to beat Swansea in the second leg.

Read: Barnsley boss linked with Premier League role

AS Nancy are the new home of Stendel and play their football in the French second tier. They finished the last campaign in 8th place and will be looking to build on that next term.

They were acquired by Barnsley chairman Chien Lee in December 2020 and he has turned to a familiar face to be their new boss.