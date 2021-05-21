Middlesbrough are ‘likely to step up’ their interest in Rotherham United’s Michael Smith after missing out on James Collins, reports Gazette Live.

Smith, 29, netted 10 goals in 44 Championship appearances for Rotherham United as they suffered an immediate return to League One.

Paul Warne has either suffered relegation or clinched promotion in each of his five seasons in charge now but his Millers side went down fighting.

Now though, Gazette Live report that Middlesbrough retain their previous interest in Smith and are likely to step up their pursuit of the Englishman after seeing Collins make the move to Cardiff City.

Rotherham though want a ‘fair’ price for Smith, which could prove a ‘stumbling block’ for Boro or any other parties interested in Smith this summer. Craig Johns wrote within the report from Gazette Live:

With 12 months left on his current contract, a stumbling block could be Rotherham’s valuation – though it’s believed they would not stand in the 29-year-old’s way this summer should they receive an offer they deem fair for the two-time promotion-winning star man.

For Rotherham, the loss of Smith would be a huge blow and Warne will also be cautious about losing his other star striker Freddie Ladapo.

He scored nine goals in his 42 Championship outings, having been loosely linked to Derby County on deadline day. Both he and Smith will be hugely important names for the Millers in League One and should both depart, it could make for a real struggle next season.

For Smith though, at 29 he’ll be wanting security and regular Championship football having proved himself in the second-tier last season.

He’s got the hallmarks of a Warnock player though – he’s an old school attacker who’s robust, and good at the all-round game. It’d be a keen signing for Boro but Rotherham could yet price them out of a move.