Blackburn Rovers midfielder Joe Rothwell is a target of Sheffield United and ‘several others’, reports Lancashire Live.

Rothwell, 26, was one of a handful of players who’ve seen their Blackburn Rovers deal extended beyond this summer. The Englishman was set to leave this summer but Rovers have activated an extension in his deal to keep him at Ewood Park for the 2021/22 campaign.

Since, The Sun on Sunday (16.05.21, pg. 59) reported that Tony Mowbray was considering the sale of Rothwell in order to fund a pay-rise for star striker Adam Armstrong, who now goes into the final year of his contract amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

Lancashire Live now reports that Sheffield United are interested in signing Rothwell this summer – the Blades are ‘one of several clubs’ monitoring him.

Rothwell, a former Manchester United youngster, has just completed his third season with Blackburn. He’s once again proved an influential player having featured 39 times in the Championship in the season just concluded, scoring three and assisting four.

At 26 he’ll soon be entering the prime years of his career and so his next move will be a pivotal one – Rovers look keen on keeping him at the club and his performances explain why, but they also explain why there’s several suitor after him.

Sheffield United could be a keen move. Despite finishing bottom of the Premier League table they’ll return to the Championship as one of the favourites for the title next season, and the addition of Rothwell would give them some good Championship experience in midfield.