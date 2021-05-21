Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy is a ‘potential replacement’ for Jack Bonham at Gillingham, as per a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Ipswich Town are set for a summer of transition under Paul Cook and could offload the stopper.

Holy, who is 29 years old, has been a regular for the Tractor Boys over the past two seasons and has made a combined 62 appearances in all competitions.

However, the East Anglian Daily Times are hinting that his former club Gillingham could try and lure him back to Priestfield.

The Gills are said to be interested in a number of Ipswich players this summer, including Alan Judge and Luke Chambers. Oli Hawkins’ name has also been mentioned.

Steve Evans’ side are in the hunt for a new goalkeeper with Bonham deciding to reject the offer of a new contract in the hope of getting a Championship move.

Gillingham may try and bring Holy back if Ipswich are open to him leaving.

Not many knew much about him when he moved to England in 2017 to join the Kent club from Sparta Prague.

However, the 6ft 7inc ‘keeper was a hit and played 107 games before Ipswich swooped to sign him.

He still has a year left on the contract he signed at Portman Road but Cook may well bring in him own goalkeeper this summer, which could pave the way for Holy to go back to Gillingham.