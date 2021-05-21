Preston North End striker Jayden Stockey is wanted by four League One clubs, as per a report by the Lancashire Post.

Preston North End are facing a lot of interest in the attacker this summer.

Stockley, who is 27 years old, spent the second half of the past season on loan at Charlton Athletic and scored eight goals for the London club.

The Addicks are believed to be keen on bringing him back to the Valley but will face competition from some other third tier sides.

Stockley still has a year left on his contract at Preston but could head out the exit door for a fee this summer so they don’t lose him for nothing in 2022.

He joined the Lilywhites in January 2019 and has since scored nine goals in 69 games for them altogether.

However, he managed just one goal in 16 appearances in all competitions this past term and they let him leave in January to go to Charlton.

He has previously impressed in League Two for Exeter City and earned a move to Deepdale after firing 40 goals in 75 matches for the Grecians. He has also played for Bournemouth and Aberdeen in the past.

Charlton want to snap him up this summer on a permanent basis and he would be a shrewd signing for Nigel Adkins’ side in preparation for his first full season at the helm.

However, there are other clubs in for him.