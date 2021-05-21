MK Dons owner Pete Winkelman hasn’t ruled out the possibility of some players leaving the club this summer, as per a report by the MK Citizen.

MK Dons could face a battle to keep hold of some of their key assets, including midfielder Scott Fraser.

Fraser, who is 26 years old, is believed to be back on Hull City’s radar, as reported by the Daily Record.

The midfielder had an impressive first season with Russell Martin’s side and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Winkelman hasn’t ruled out players departing MK Dons this summer: “You can never know. Last year, Rhys Healey’s move was a disaster in one sense but allowed us to be strong when everyone else was nearly falling over.

“We have got to believe in the process. Not every player will be right, not everyone will hit the ground running like Harry Darling.

“We’re getting back to what we were about – people coming here, getting really good and then going. If we can go up the leagues, then we might not have to lose so many, but I’m not embarrassed by it. I believe in that as a business model, the people are our assets.”

Fraser started his career at Dundee United and played 106 games for the Scottish side, scoring 15 goals before his move to England in 2018.

Burton Albion came calling and he caught the eye for the Brewers over the past two years before MK Dons swooped in last summer.

Hull are gearing up for life back in the Championship and were actually linked with Fraser this time last year.

The Tigers lost out to the Dons 12 months ago but may well rekindle their pursuit of him to boost their midfield department.