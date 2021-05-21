Huddersfield Town are close to signing Jordan Rhodes, as per a report by Yorkshire Live.

Huddersfield Town are on the verge of sealing a deal to bring back their former striker following his departure from Sheffield Wednesday.

Rhodes, who is 31 years old, played for the Yorkshire club from 2009 to 2012 and is now on his way back as their second signing of the summer, barring any late hitches.

The Terriers delved into the transfer market yesterday by signing defender Matty Pearson from Luton Town.

Rhodes was prolific during his first spell with Huddersfield and scored 87 goals in 148 games, helping them gain promotion to the Championship in his final full season there.

Blackburn Rovers lured him away in August 2012 when they forked out £8 million to land him.

Rhodes carried on his impressive goal scoring exploits in Lancashire and managed 85 goals in 169 matches in all competitions to earn a move to Middlesbrough.

His time at the Riverside didn’t really work out and he moved to Sheffield Wednesday in February 2017.

Rhodes has been on the books at Hillsborough since then, albeit with a loan switch away at Norwich City a couple of campaigns ago.

He managed seven goals this past term as the Owls slipped to relegation into League One and he is now expected to sign for Huddersfield.