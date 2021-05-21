Bristol City are not interested in signing Alex Pritchard on a free transfer this summer, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City have decided against bringing him to Ashton Gate.

Prichard, who is 28 years old, is a free agent with Huddersfield Town opting against extending his contract and he is currently weighing up his options.

He was linked with a move to Derby County in January, as reported by The Athletic.

Journalist Sean Gallagher also reported this past winter that QPR are potential suitors.

Pritchard is a decent option for Football League clubs on a free and will be looking to get his career back on track somewhere.

He joined Huddersfield in January 2018 and scored three goals in 73 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire club.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur and went on to play twice for their first-team as a youngster. He had loan spells away from Spurs at Peterborough United, Swindon Town, Brentford and West Bromwich Albion to gain experience.

Pritchard left on a permanent basis for Norwich City in 2016 and spent a year-and-a-half on the books at Carrow Road before Huddersfield snapped him up.

His time with the Terriers has come to an end now and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

It won’t be at Bristol City with the Robins ruling out a move for him.