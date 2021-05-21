Bristol City are weighing up a ‘formal approach’ for Blackpool’s Jerry Yates, as per a report by Bristol Live.

Bristol City are keen on boosting their attack by luring the League One striker to Ashton Gate this summer.

Yates, who is 24 years old, has scored 24 goals in all competitions this season and is a man in-demand.

He is also believed to be the subject of interest from Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest, as per a report by The Athletic.

Yates’ future at Bloomfield Road will no doubt depend on whether the Tangerines are promoted through the Play-Offs or not.

Blackpool signed him from Rotherham United last summer and he has become an instant hit on the seaside. His goals have pushed the Tangerines into the top six under Neil Critchley.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent the season before last on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Nigel Pearson is gearing up for his first full campaign in charge of Bristol City and has his eye on Yates.



He has proven himself in League One over the past 12 months and will be itching to play in the Championship now.

Blackpool are 90 minutes away from the Play-Off final and could lose their star striker if they miss out on promotion.