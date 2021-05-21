Charlton Athletic loan man from this past season Liam Millar is ‘likely’ to move to a Championship club this summer, as per a report by The Athletic.

Charlton Athletic had him on loan from Liverpool in League One for the second-half of the past campaign.

Millar, who is 21 years old, made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks, chipping in with three goals and six assists.

The London club narrowly missed out on a place in the Play-Offs and he appears to have played his last game for them.

Liverpool have already received a ‘significant number’ of enquiries about his availability for next season from Championship clubs.

Millar was linked with second tier trio QPR, Millwall and Stoke City during the last campaign, as reported by Football Insider, and it will be interesting to see if they rekindle any lingering interest this summer.

He moved to England when he was 13 and initially linked up with the academy at Fulham. He then moved to Liverpool in July 2016.

Millar was handed his first and only first-team appearance for Jurgen Klopp’s side in February in an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

He spent two campaigns on loan at Kilmarnock and made a combined 36 appearances for the Scottish Premiership, chipping in with two goals.

Charlton came calling in January and he is now poised for a Championship switch.