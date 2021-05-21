Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass ‘wants to stay’ at the club, claims his father and former Hull City man Dean Windass.

Dean speaking to Transfer Tavern has suggested that Josh, 27, wants to remain at Sheffield Wednesday following their relegation into League One.

The Owls striker is one of the few contracted at the club beyond this summer but many have backed him to secure a Championship transfer after a fairly strong showing for Wednesday this season.

He netted nine goals across 41 Championship outings and some of them crucial in the second half of the campaign. Late last month, all of Cardiff City, Middlesbrough and Stoke City were linked with a summer move, but Dean has seemingly put those rumours to bed:

“I’ve got no positive information. I know that he’s had a meeting with Darren Moore, and those discussion will stay with Darren, Josh and myself. Darren wants to keep him, and Josh wants to stay.

“Yes, there’s a lot of speculation about a lot of football clubs that are after him, but he was very upbeat and positive about his meeting with Darren.

“There’s speculation these clubs are after him, but he’s chilling out in Portugal and will be back for pre-season training unless he gets told any different.”

The72 reported earlier this month that Cardiff City had enquired about a summer move for Windass. They’ve looked the strongest suitors in this race but after their recent acquisition of James Collins, they might not be in for another striker this summer.

As for Boro and Stoke, they’re in dire need of firepower. Both teams lacked that cutting edge in the final third in the season just concluded and Windass would be a keen addition to either side.

Whether or not Windass’ father Dean is just providing a smoke screen is unclear – there’s certainly interest in his son and it’s unlikely to go away. The question of whether Josh really does want to remain at Wednesday in League One is debatable as well – time will tell with this one.