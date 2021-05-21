Examiner Live’s Dom Howson has given some insight into Sheffield Wednesday’s summer spending, and the slightly different’ rules regarding FFP in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday will be playing in League One next season but fans can take a slight glimmer of hope from that. The Owls have been in need of a vast restructuring for some time now and finally that looks to be taking shape, with an innovative manager at the helm and some high-earners set to depart.

Darren Moore has recent and impressive experience in League One with Doncaster Rovers. He came into the club with his hands largely tied though and relegation came as no surprise, and as no detriment to him as a manager either.

Howson though reports that club owner Dejphon Chansiri will ‘do what he can to support Moore next season’, after previous seasons has seen investment restricted by FFP.

Writing for Examiner Live, Howson gave this insight in the current ongoings at Hillsborough:

Owners can only spend so much on players and wages in the Championship due to FFP regulations. There have been times over the years where Chansiri would have liked to have pumped more money in but he hasn’t been able to because of the rules. The rules are slightly different in L1 and Chansiri has already said he will do what he can to support Moore next season.

Going into last summer, Sheffield Wednesday were hit with a 12-point deduction for breaching FFP rules. The deduction was later halved but it left Wednesday short in the transfer market last summer and in January, where loans and free signings were relied upon.

It’ll be interesting to see how Moore handles this summer’s transfer business and likewise to see if Chansiri will put his money where his mouth is – providing that he has any money to do so.

Responding to a question of Chansiri’s finances, Howson gave another interesting reply:

Chansiri has previously spoken about the club’s ongoing cash flow difficulties amid the coronavirus pandemic. His businesses have also been significantly affected by these tough financial times.

Likewise with any football chairman right no, Chansiri has suffered during the pandemic. It remains to be seen what kind of summer Sheffield Wednesday are in for and subsequently what kind of showing they can expect in the third-tier.