Hull City are in talks with Sheffield United about signing Regan Slater, as per a report by Hull Live.

Hull City are keen on luring the midfielder to the KCOM Stadium on a permanent basis this summer.

Grant McCann’s side are believed to be close on their first two signings of the summer as they prepare for life back in the Championship next season.

Slater, who is 21 years old, spent the past campaign on loan with the Tigers and helped them win the League One title.

Sheffield United let him leave on a season-long loan in October last year and he made 34 appearances for Hull in all competitions.

He initially had to bide his time before getting regular game time and ended up playing a key role in the Tigers’ promotion.

Slater’s contract at Bramall Lane is said to have been extended for another year, however, he may well leave if the price is right.

The midfielder is a product of Sheffield United’s academy and has made three appearances for their first-team so far in his career.

Slater has also had spells out on loan at Carlisle United and Scunthorpe United in the past and may be ready to make the step up into the Blades’ senior side next term in the Championship.

Hull are in negotiations over bringing him to the club on a permanent deal this summer and Sheffield United have a big decision to make on his future.