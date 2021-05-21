Portsmouth might have to take a hit on Ronan Curtis this summer – reports claim Pompey could receive half of their previous £3million valuation, amid resurfacing interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Reading.

Curtis, 25, has had another impressive season in League One. The Republic of Ireland international grabbed 10 goals and seven assist in 42 League One outings for Pompey in the season just concluded – his third with the club.

Last season he was being strongly linked with a Championship move. Blackburn were the team most keen at the time and they were then handed a £3million price tag.

Since, a report from The News believes that Portsmouth will struggle to make half of that previous £3million valuation as interest resurfaces going into the summer. That report read: