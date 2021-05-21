Ronan Curtis update: Report gives Blackburn, Derby County, Reading timely boost with cut-price deal suggested
Portsmouth might have to take a hit on Ronan Curtis this summer – reports claim Pompey could receive half of their previous £3million valuation, amid resurfacing interest from the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Derby County and Reading.
Curtis, 25, has had another impressive season in League One. The Republic of Ireland international grabbed 10 goals and seven assist in 42 League One outings for Pompey in the season just concluded – his third with the club.
Last season he was being strongly linked with a Championship move. Blackburn were the team most keen at the time and they were then handed a £3million price tag.
Since, a report from The News believes that Portsmouth will struggle to make half of that previous £3million valuation as interest resurfaces going into the summer. That report read:
When Blackburn were keen in January 2020, there were reports Pompey slapped a £3m price tag on his head. Now the Blues might well receive only half of that figure in the very best case.
Interestingly, Curtis has recently dropped a big hint about his future after he removed ‘Portsmouth FC’ from his Twitter bio, leaving just ‘Irish international’.
That slight change has got publications drumming up speculation and the likes of Blackburn, Derby County and Reading are all being touted.
Blackburn and Derby have held a long-term interest in Curtis whilst Reading have seemingly joined later on – Cardiff City’s name has also been loosely mentioned in the race for Curtis.
He’s certainly shown Championship-qualities in his time at Pompey and after three seasons with the club, it finally looks as though he wants that move.
Curtis showed loyalty to remain as long as he has done and it’d be a real shame if Danny Cowley’s side can’t recoup a decent transfer fee for the former Derry City man.