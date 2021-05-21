Sunderland are in a contract ‘stand-off’ with Aiden McGeady ahead of their second play-off bout v Lincoln City.

Chronicle Live report that McGeady ‘has a clause in his contract entitling him to a new deal if he starts one more game.’

The Irishman, 35, played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat v Lincoln City in midweek. It was his 30th League One outing of the season in what’s been his rebirth into the side, after a dogged last season which saw him loaned out to Charlton Athletic.

His contract is out in the summer and teams are already looking into a deal – Peterborough United have been linked with a shock swoop – but Sunderland fans will largely want to see him stay another year.

Fresh reports from Chronicle Live though report that McGeady and Sunderland are in a ‘contract stand-off’ – the club now seems unwilling to extend his deal given that this ‘stand-off’ is being reported, and in the midst of a play-off semi-final it all seems a bit unprofessional.

