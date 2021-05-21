Sunderland are in a contract ‘stand-off’ with Aiden McGeady ahead of their second play-off bout v Lincoln City.

Chronicle Live report that McGeady ‘has a clause in his contract entitling him to a new deal if he starts one more game.’

The Irishman, 35, played the full 90 minutes in the 2-0 defeat v Lincoln City in midweek. It was his 30th League One outing of the season in what’s been his rebirth into the side, after a dogged last season which saw him loaned out to Charlton Athletic.

His contract is out in the summer and teams are already looking into a deal – Peterborough United have been linked with a shock swoop – but Sunderland fans will largely want to see him stay another year.

Fresh reports from Chronicle Live though report that McGeady and Sunderland are in a ‘contract stand-off’ – the club now seems unwilling to extend his deal given that this ‘stand-off’ is being reported, and in the midst of a play-off semi-final it all seems a bit unprofessional.

Sunderland fans seem to think likewise – see what some of them had to say on Twitter below:

If the club would rather stay in league 1 than pay Mcgeady for another 12 month then nothing has changed in terms of ambition. So amateurish the way we handle everything. — Lee Walker (@walke2l) May 20, 2021

If this is correct then it is utterly incompetent on both parties. Safc -why run it to that level. Player – really? At that age surely be the best u can be and just win. Conclusion = amatuerish. — graeme chapman (@chapmang05) May 20, 2021

He should be staying regardless of the division. This is small time behaviour by the club. — Paul Robinson (@pauljohnrob) May 20, 2021

Madness if the player with most assists in the league-and he didn't play till Dec- doesn't start a match we need at least 2 goals in. He's earned a 1 year deal whatever happens — Kevin Gillham (@gillham_kevin) May 20, 2021

Yet another example of how poor this club was run under the old regime.

My own opinion is AM should agree to cancel this part of his contract if the club agree to honour it if we went up.

We need to think long term. No player is bigger than the club #SAFC — neil worley (@Neilworley1) May 21, 2021

@tomsafc @DavidJonesSky why does the club get the basics wrong? Why play him in the two games prior to the playoffs if this was an issue? Why release this info now while in the middles of the semis? New regime same comms problems @OJChamberIain — Paul (@paulthomase) May 20, 2021