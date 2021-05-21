Fulham’s loam star Joachim Andersen wants to ‘stay in the Premier League’ following his impressive loan spell at Craven Cottage, with Spurs reportedly interested.

Andersen, 24, joined Fulham on loan from Lyon last summer. The Dane has since featured 31 times in the top flight in what is another relegation season for the Cottagers, but Andersen himself has impressed.

For Scott Parker’s side, Andersen has been a constant source of reliability in an otherwise under-performing side. Now though, he looks set to return to Lyon and set to run into speculation this summer following his Fulham showing.

Tweeting on the matter, Fabrizio Romano said:

Joachim Andersen priority is to stay in Premier League after spending his season on loan to Fulham. 🇩🇰 Tottenham are interested, Andersen is in the list – OL have been approached by several European clubs to sign him on a permanent deal in the summer. ⚪️ #THFC #OL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 20, 2021

As well as Spurs, previous reports from Daily Telegraph have linked Manchester United and Leicester City with the Dane, but Express believe Tottenham’s interest to be ‘genuine’ and now Romano’s comments suggests likewise.

For Fulham upon their Championship return, keeping hold of Andersen would’ve been the dream but always a far-fetched one.

Parker’s side have been disappointing once again in the top flight. During the first half of the season they were garnering a lot of neutral fans for their style of play and often, they found themselves running into sheer bad luck.

But the second half of their campaign has been dogged – Fulham have won just three since the turn of the year and are currently winless in nine with a final day home clash v Newcastle United their final of the season.

Andersen won’t be short of suitors in the summer – any of Leicester, Manchester United or Spurs would be a fantastic move for the 24-year-old who has really taken well to English football.

For Spurs, they already have a young centre-back in their starting line-up in Joe Rodon and alongside him, Andersen could really prevail and make for one of the finest centre-pairing in the Premier League.

For Fulham? Once again Parker will face a summer of rebuild and loans will no doubt be utilised again. Should he remain in charge though, Fulham have a great chance of securing a second, immediate return under their former player.