Middlesbrough’s released forward Ashley Fletcher is set to sign a five-year deal with newly-promoted Watford according to publication Football Insider.

Middlesbrough released Fletcher along with fellow forward Britt Assombalonga before the end of the last campaign with boss Neil Warnock saying that neither would feature in the season run-in.

That proved to be the case and now Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey is writing that the former Manchester United youngster is going to bounce back with a five-year deal at Vicarage Road.

Fletcher – dropped by Middlesbrough but rescued by Watford

Fletcher came up through the youth system at Manchester United. His first taste of football away from Old Trafford came at Barnsley on loan in 2016 before a free transfer move that summer to West Ham United.

After one season with the Hammers – 20 games with one goal – Fletcher was a 2016 big-money purchase by Teessiders Middlesbrough for a £6.5m fee.

Fletcher’s time at Middlesbrough had seen him go on to make 109 appearances, scoring 28 goals and providing 11 assists. However, his playing time was reduced to just 14 Championship games this season and his contract was allowed to run down.

He was released onto the free-agent market by Middlesbrough but he is reported to have bounced back with Watford helping him with a Premier League move.

Fletcher arrows his way to a five-year Watford deal

Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey says that they can “exclusively reveal” from a “recruitment source” that the striker has inked terms on a five-year deal with the Hornets.

Watford’s instant return to the Premier League at the first time of asking means that the Hertfordshire club would be in need of added firepower and Fletcher would suit that expectation.

It will be a hard slog next season in the Premier League for Xisco Munoz’s men and Fletcher will be a welcome addition to the ranks and he will compete for game time alongside the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Joao Pedro and Troy Deeney.