Arsenal have made Norwich City playmaker Emiliano Buendia their number one target this summer to replace Real Madrid star Martin Odegaard according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal had brought the talented Odegaard over to the Emirates on a January loan but his form for the Gunners has seen Los Blancos want him back at the Bernabeu rather than lose him to London.

In order to recover from that setback, the Mail’s Charlotte Daly writes that Arsenal have instead switched their attention and focus to a more concerted effort to land Norwich City’s dual-threat playmaker Emiliano Buendia.

Stellar season for Buendia as Canaries fly to Championship title

24-year-old Buendia has more than paid back Norwich City for the faith that the Norfolk side showed in him when paying £1.3m to bring him to English football.

The newly-selected Argentinian international has gone on to make 121 appearances for Norwich since being brought over from Spanish side Getafe – scoring 24 goals and providing 42 assists in the process.

However, what has likely drawn and fixed Mikel Arteta’s and Arsenal’s eye will have been his sparkling form this season. In 41 Championship games, Buendia has lit up English footballs second-tier competition with 15 goals and 17 assists.

Now the Canaries resolves will be tested amidst this renewed interest from the Gunners.

Renewed interest from Arsenal in playmaker Buendia

The Mail’s Daly writes that “Arsenal have intensified their pursuit” of Buendia who she says “have been long-term admirers” of the attacking wideman.

Daly’s view is supported by others such as Goal’s Charles Watts who says that Arsenal’s prime motive is to look at alternatives to Odegaard with Real Madrid looking to recall him back to the capital.

Such has been the levels of consistency in Buendia’s play across last season that it isn’t hard to see why there’d be interest in the talented Argentinian. In all, it makes for an interesting summer for Norwich City.