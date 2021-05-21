QPR had a torrid campaign last time out and only late-season form was enough to drag them clear of any relegation worries they might have had.

QPR had been in 20th position during the 2020 portion of their 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign. A huge improvement saw them end 9th on 68 points – nine points shy of the play-offs.

Mark Warburton will be wanting to avoid such a rollercoaster ride for the 2021/22 campaign and has already started his restructuring of the playing squad.

One in but QPR pushing for a second signing

Already, QPR have confirmed the signing of West Brom midfielder Sam Field – the 23-year-old joining the Rs after being on loan this season. Field came up through the youth system at The Hawthorns and made 19 appearances for QPR last season.

However, West London Sport – in a story announcing the Field deal – add that Warburton’s Loftus Road outfit are returning to the Baggies with Charlie Austin in mind.

Austin was one of the catalysts that helped QPR move from a relegation-threatened 20th position in the Sky Bet Championship table to a play-off brushing 9th at the end of the campaign. He scored seven goals and provided one assist in 21 Championship appearances.

West London Sport writes that after capturing Field on a permanent deal, the Rs are now “hoping to finalise a deal to keep Charlie Austin” in what could give Warburton’s men a more than decent strike force alongside Lyndon Dikes.

QPR finishing 9th and improving under Mark Warburton might be enough to convince Austin to switch from the Baggies who were relegated from the Premier League after a misfiring campaign,