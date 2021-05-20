West Ham United and Fulham are leading the race for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong according to Sun reporter Ken Lawrence with other Premier League interest in tow.

West Ham are poised on the edge of European competition this season whilst Fulham will be looking to replace the wantaway Aleksander Mitrovic.

Blackburn would face a struggle to keep a hold of Armstrong in the face of such a pursuit with the likes of the Hammers and the Cottagers interested as are former club Newcastle United.

Armstrong: From Newcastle United cast-off to Blackburn star

After coming up through the ranks at Newcastle United, striker Armstrong was let go by the Magpies in early August 2018 – signing a four-year deal at Rovers.

The former England Under-21 international has gone on to make 160 appearances for Blackburn, scoring 64 goals and adding 19 assists during his time at Ewood Park.

However, it is after the stellar season that Armstrong has just had that Premier League teams have turned their attention to him more earnestly. In 40 Championship games, he has scored 28 goals and added five assists.

Armstrong: Sun says Premier League calling

28-goals in a Championship season is bound to turn Premier League heads as a similarly high total did for Brentford’s Ollie Watkins. Aston Villa came in big for him and he’s now an England international.

Lawrence writes that Blackburn are still trying to get Armstrong to sign a new deal but “months of talks” have not seen the goal-laden striker put pen to paper.

Lawrence goes on to add that “Hammers boss David Moyes and Fulham counterpart Scott Parker are ready to start the bidding” but also warns that Newcastle United are “considering an offer” for their former youngster.

He also sets a reminder that Newcastle United could be quids in with a sale of Armstrong to any other interested side due to a 40% sell-on clause they hold in him.