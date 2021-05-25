Bristol City are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Matthew James, according to Gregor MacGregor.

The central midfielder’s contract at the King Power Stadium is on the verge of expiring, leaving James as an attractive free agent for many Championship clubs.

Robins boss Nigel Pearson enjoyed an excellent relationship with James in his time at Leicester City – he signed the youngster from Manchester United and James soon became a regular for the Foxes.

James’ time at Leicester City has unfortunately been severely hampered by injuries. For example, he missed the whole of the title-winning 15/16 campaign after rupturing his anterior ligaments.

Last season, however, James went out on loan back in the Championship – first at Barnsley and then at Coventry City. He featured 15 times for the Tykes and gave them a real steeliness in midfield before a January move to Coventry City. He was just as impressive for the Sky Blues, featuring 24 times and scoring three in the process.

Bristol City have released 11 players this summer including midfielders such Henri Lansbury and Liam Walsh and look set for a serious summer rebuild after a disastrous second half of the 20/21 season – which saw them finish in 19th place.

The team severely lacked fight and character this previous campaign, something that Pearson will be hoping incoming signings can bring and an asset that James certainly holds.

On a free transfer, it’s very hard to make a case as to why the Robins shouldn’t pursue the signing of James.