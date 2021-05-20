Premier League duo Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Norwich City defender Max Aarons, according to The Express.

The two Premier League sides have been keeping tabs on the full-back over the past year and this could be the summer where the England U21 international moves on from Norwich.

Aarons has helped Norwich to two promotions in the last three years while being one of the club’s best performers in that time but it may be a chance for the 21-year-old to move on and ply his trade consistently at the top level of English football with the chance to play European football.

The full-back is not only very good on the defensive side of the ball but going forward he has been one of the Canaries’ biggest assets contributing four goals and 13 assists over the past three seasons.

Aarons would be a reliable signing for both clubs who have struggled to get any sort of consistency from their right-backs over the past few years and with room for the 21-year-old to improve, he could be either club’s starting right-back for the next few years to come.

With three years left on his contract, however, he may come at a costly price for both Arsenal and Tottenham and both may have to move players on before making a move for Aarons.

Arsenal look set to be doing that by moving on Hector Bellerin after he expressed a desire to leave the club but Mikel Arteta may have to move a few more faces if he is to land his targets this summer.

Norwich may find it difficult to replace Aarons with the quality he has produced over the last few years and it may well depend on the sort of fee that they manage to attain for the 21-year-old.