Manchester City are still undecided what to do with Championship-linked Liam Delap next season, as per a report by the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester City have a big decision to make on his short-term future this summer and where he will be playing his football next term is ‘yet to be finalised’.

Delap, who is 18 years old, is wanted by the likes of Derby County, Stoke City and Middlesbrough, as reported by TEAMtalk.

He is being tipped for a bright future in the game but may well head out on loan into the Football League to get some more experience under his belt.

Delap started his career in the academy at Derby before switching to Manchester City in 2019.

The England youth international has since made impressive progress and was handed his first-team debut by Pep Guardiola against Bournemouth in the League Cup in September last year, a game in which he scored his first senior goal in.

The forward then made his Premier League debut in the same month against Leicester City.

He has since played once more for the North West giants and will be looking to make many more appearances further down the line.

Delap is one of the brightest young talents in the country and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Phil Foden into City’s first-team.

However, a loan move isn’t out of the question next season with the likes of Derby and West Brom linked.