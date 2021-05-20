Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson believes Jordan Graham would be worth considering for the Owls, as per his Q&A today for Yorkshire Live.

Sheffield Wednesday are in the hunt for some new signings to prepare for life in League One.

Graham, who is 26 years old, has rejected a contract offer from Gillingham and is available on a free transfer this summer.

His name cropped up on the Q&A this afternoon and Howson said: “He is not a name that has been mentioned to me. I like what I have seen of him this season.

“He has done well at Gillingham and is capable of playing a number of different positions. Would definitely be a free agent worth considering.”

Most of Sheffield Wednesday’s activity is expected to be in the free agent and loan market over the coming months meaning Graham fits the bill.

However, there will be competition for his signature if the Owls were in for him.

He was wanted by Charlton Athletic in January and is now being eyed by Championship side Birmingham City, as per a report by Football League World.

Graham has had an impressive past year with Gillingham and scored 13 goals in all competitions this past season.

He started his career at Aston Villa but left for rivals Wolves in 2014 after loan spells with Ipswich Town and Bradford City.

The ex-England youth international went on to play 20 times for Wolves’ first-team and was also shipped out to Oxford United, Fulham, Ipswich and Gillingham before the latter made his move permanent.

Could Sheffield Wednesday try and get him now?