Cardiff City are no longer in the running to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach, as per a report by Wales Online.

Cardiff City have been genuinely interested in signing him this summer and have held talks over a potential switch to Wales.

However, the Bluebirds are not keen anymore and the winger is believed to have interest from elsewhere.

Reach, who is 28 years old, is out of contract at the end of next month and is due to become a free agent.

He has a big decision to make on his next move and has also been linked with a move to Watford, as reported by Football League World.

Reach has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since 2016 and has since made 232 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals along the way.

He started his career at Middlesbrough and went on to play 78 games for them as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away at Darlington, Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City and Preston North End.

Reach is poised to move on from Hillsborough following Wednesday’s relegation to League One.

Cardiff have been named as a possible destination but appear to be out of the race to land him now.

Watford have also been credited with an interest over recent times but their promotion to the Premier League will no doubt change things.