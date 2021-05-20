QPR’s released forward Paul Smyth is disappointed to have left the Championship side.

QPR have made the decision to let him depart on a free transfer this summer.

Smyth, who is 23 years old, has sent the following message on Instagram (see post below).

The Northern Ireland international feels he didn’t get the chance to show the fans what he could do, but has still taken the time to wish the club well in the future.

Smyth’s contract with QPR officially expires at the end of next month and he will be weighing up his options as a free agent.

He spent the first half of the past season on loan at Charlton Athletic in League One before switching to Accrington Stanley in the January transfer window.

The Hoops signed him in 2017 after he impressed NIFL Premiership at Linfield. He started his career at Windsor Park and went onto play 66 games for the Blues as a youngster, chipping in with 15 goals.

Smyth made his first-team debut for QPR in January 2018 and scored the winner against Cardiff City in the Championship. He has since made 22 more appearances for the London club in all competitions and has scored twice.

He was loaned out for a first spell at Accrington during the 2018/19 season and then spent time at Wycombe Wanderers in the season before last.

Smyth feels hard done by that he is being shown the door by QPR now but is a decent option for clubs on a free.