Middlesbrough secured their first signing of the 2021/22 campaign with the arrival of Queens Park Rangers goalkeeper Joe Lumley this week.

Middlesbrough are looking to overhaul their squad this summer and have wasted no time in getting their first deal over the line early doors.

Joe Lumley has signed for the club for free, following his contract coming to an end at previous club Queens Park Rangers. Reports suggest he was offered a new deal, but rejected the proposal in favour of the strong possibility of first-team football at Middlesbrough.

The imminent departures of goalkeeping duo Marcus Bettinelli and Jordan Archer means there is a vacancy between the sticks at the Riverside; one which Lumley hopes to fill.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the announcement, Lumley admitted this was one of the main reasons why he decided Boro was the place to develop his career.

“For me, I don’t want to coming on from the bench,” he said.

“I want to be starting every game.

“I’ll make sure I’m ready for every game and work hard every single day and let’s see where that can take us.

“My ambition since I was a young kid was to play for England. The stepping stone to do that is to play in the Premier League.

“I feel like joining Middlesbrough gives me that opportunity to get to the Premier League and fulfil my ambitions.”

Lumley also spoke highly of Boro boss Neil Warnock and claimed he was optimistic his new manager can guide the club to the top flight in the up and coming season.

“Neil is a massive reason why I decided to come here,” Lumley said.

“He was the manager of QPR when I was still in the youth team. I didn’t really work with him much, but from what I’ve heard, and from being around him, he seems like a really great guy.

“He knows the division like the back of his hand and is very optimistic about going up next year.

“So that’s a really big opportunity for myself.”

Dejan Stojanovic will return to the club following the conclusion of his loan spell in the German second division with St. Pauli, although it is unknown whether he will leave the club again on loan or on a permanent basis. He could provide back up to Lumley however.

Equally, youngsters Sol Brynn and Zach Hemming could be in competition to be the club’s number two behind Lumley, although there could yet be a contract off on the table for Jordan Archer prior to his deal expiring next month.