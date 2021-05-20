Sheffield Wednesday are still in talks with young star Osaze Urhoghide over a new deal, The Star has reported.

Sheffield Wednesday are at risk of losing the young defender for nothing this summer, with his current deal with the club expiring later this summer.

Unsurprisingly, Urhoghide’s situation has attracted significant interest from elsewhere. Premier League pair Leeds United and Crystal Palace have been mentioned as contenders, while Club Brugge and Sporting CP are also options.

Now, an update on the 19-year-old’s situation at Hillsborough has emerged.

As per The Star, talks between Sheffield Wednesday and Urhoghide are still ongoing.

The youngster remains open to the possibility of staying with the Owls despite their relegation to League One.

The drop out of the Championship could encourage some key players to leave, with Joey Pelupessy and Jordan Rhodes among those linked with departures.

The report adds Urhoghide has a strong relationship with manager Darren Moore, so it will be interesting to see if he can persuade the former AFC Wimbledon starlet to commit his future to Sheffield Wednesday.

Since breaking into the first-team, Urhoghide has become a popular figure among Sheffield Wednesday fans.

The youngster, who can feature at centre-back and right-back, has notched up 21 appearances for the Owls overall.

His involvement was limited somewhat last season due to injury problems but he featured more frequently in the second half of the season.