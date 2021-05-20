Everton’s out of contract winger Josh Bowler is attracting interest from Lincoln City and Blackpool, Football League World has claimed.

Everton’s 22-year-old attacker could be available for a bargain fee this summer, with his current deal at Goodison Park set to expire at the end of the season.

Bowler will leave for nothing if the Toffees opt against renewing his deal and his situation is attracting attention.

Reports have emerged claiming the former Hull City loan man is attracting interest from League One amid the uncertainty surrounding his Everton future.

According to a report from Football League World, League One promotion-hunting pair Lincoln City and Blackpool are both keen on Bowler.

The Imps and the Tangerines are both battling for a spot in the Championship. Their victories over Sunderland and Oxford United respectively mean the sides could meet in the League One play-off final, but they could be set for a transfer battle off the pitch too.

Lincoln and Blackpool are said to be lining up a free transfer swoop for Bowler as they eye potential targets for the summer.

The attacker is yet to make his senior debut for Everton, mainly featuring for their U23s. This season, Bowler has featured six times, netting three goals and providing two assists.

However, despite spending this season in the Premier League’s academy setup, Bowler has picked up experience of senior football.

He spent the 2019/20 campaign on loan with Hull, chipping in with a goal and an assist in 29 games.

The Chertsey-born ace also played once for QPR’s senior side during his time on the books with the West London side.