Barrow continue their search for a new manager for next season.

Barrow are looking for a new boss with Rob Kelly deciding against taking the job on a full-time basis.

Here is an updated five candidates for the role-

Adam Murray

He is currently a coach at Championship promotion hopefuls Barnsley but has emerged as a contender for the Barrow job.

He has previously managed Mansfield Town and Boston United, and has also been in caretaker charge of the Tykes on a couple of occasions.

Neal Ardley

The former AFC Wimbledon boss parted company with National League side Notts County in March and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Keith Hill

He is an option for the Bluebirds following his recent departure from Tranmere Rovers. The 51-year-old has bags of experience in the Football League with past stints at Rochdale, Barnsley and Bolton Wanderers.

Peter Atherton

The former Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday was Ian Evatt’s number two at Holker Street before following him out the exit door to Bolton Wanderers last year.

Could Barrow consider luring him back to become their number one?

Sam Hird

He was Kelly’s assistant for the remaining nine games of last term and played a key role in the Bluebirds’ survival in League Two.

Hird, who is 33 years old, has been involved over the past three seasons as a player but could now be considered for their permanent managerial role.