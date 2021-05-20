Bradford City are in the hunt for a new permanent manager for next season.

Bradford City are looking for a replacement for Mark Trueman and Connor Sellars.

Here is an updated five candidates for the role-

Derek Adams

His focus will be firmly on guiding Morecambe to promotion via the Play-Offs but his name has been mentioned in regards to a summer switch to Valley Parade, which could depend on whether the Shrimps go up or not.

Steve Evans

He knows what it takes to get promoted from League Two having guided Rotherham United out of the division in 2013.

The ex-Crawley Town and Leeds United man is currently in charge of League One side Gillingham but Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes he would be ideal for the Bantams, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

Pete Wild

The former Oldham Athletic boss has done an impressive job in charge of FC Halifax Town over the past couple of seasons and the non-league side could face a battle to keep hold of him in the near future.

Phil Parkinson

He was a popular figure during his time as manager at Valley Parade from 2011 to 2016 and is currently a free agent. However, would he go back?

John McGreal

The 48-year-old guided Colchester United to the Play-Offs in the season before last but left last summer. He still finds himself out of the dugout and is waiting patiently for his next opportunity.