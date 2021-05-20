Swindon Town remain in the hunt for a new manager for next season.

Swindon Town are looking for a permanent replacement for John Sheridan.

Here is an updated five candidates-

John McGreal

He has emerged as one of the frontrunners for the post and has been out of the game for nearly 12 months now having previously managed Colchester United.

The 48-year-old got the U’s into the League Two Play-Offs the season before last.

Robbie Fowler

The ex-Liverpool, Leeds United and Manchester City striker has been linked with a move to the County Ground recently. He is currently manager of Indian side East Bengal having been in Australia with Brisbane Roar last year.

Stephen Robinson

He is an option for Swindon and has a point to prove in the Football League with his last job in England with Oldham Athletic not working out. The Scotsman has been available since parting company with Motherwell last December after three years.

Mark Cooper

The 52-year-old managed the Wiltshire club from 2013 to 2015 and could be considered this summer. The ex-Peterborough and Notts County boss was sacked by Forest Green Rovers in April after five years at the helm there, despite the club sitting in the Play-Offs at the time.

Sam Ricketts

The Welshman will be weighing up his next move in the game having previously managed the likes of Wrexham and Shrewsbury Town. Could Swindon throw him a Football League lifeline?