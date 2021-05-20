Watford are looking to tie midfield star Tom Cleverley down to a new deal, Football Insider has claimed.

Watford want to secure the former Manchester United man’s long-term future as he enters the final year of his deal at Vicarage Road.

Cleverley has been with the Hornets for four years, joining from Everton after a successful loan stint. As it stands, his deal will be expiring at the end of the season.

However, steps are now being taken to ensure that does not happen.

As per Football Insider, talks between Watford and Cleverley are underway over a new three-year deal. The report states that an agreement is close, so it will be interesting to see if the relevant parties can come to an agreement over the course of the next few months.

In the absence of Troy Deeney, the 31-year-old stepped in as captain for much of Watford’s season.

Cleverley was a mainstay in Xisco Munoz’s midfield, featuring 34 times across all competitions. In that time, he managed to chip in with four goals and two assists from central midfield.

Overall, the Basingstoke-born ace has notched up 147 appearances for the newly-promoted side since joining. In the process, Cleverley has netted 18 goals and laid on 13 assists.

His experience and leadership has been key in Watford’s promotion-winning campaign and the club are hoping to reward him with a new deal.