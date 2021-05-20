Watford have entered talks with Hibernian over a deal for left-back Josh Doig, the Watford Observer has claimed.

Watford are preparing for life back in the Premier League after winning automatic promotion from the Championship.

As Xisco Munoz looks to make some new additions, some of the Scottish Premiership’s top young talents have been linked with a move to Vicarage Road.

Aberdeen’s wantaway midfielder Lewis Ferguson is the subject of significant interest from the Hornets, who have reportedly made two bids. Now, it has been claimed Hibernian’s Josh Doig is also on their radar.

As per the Watford Observer, Watford have entered talks over a potential deal for the young defender.

The report claims talks over a transfer of around £4m are underway.

Doig is no stranger to links with a move south of the border. Millwall and Sunderland were both said keen on the 18-year-old in January, while Premier League side Arsenal have been credited with interest recently.

The interest comes after a thoroughly successful breakthrough campaign at Easter Road. Doig played in 34 games across all competitions this season, chipping in with one goal and four assists as Hibs finished in 3rd place.

Scotland youth international Doig has earned high praise for his performances this season.

The left-sided starlet was nominated for the SFWA’s Young Player of the Year award alongside fellow Watford target Ferguson.

Doig only penned a new long-term deal earlier this year, so it will be interesting to see if Watford can tempt Hibernian into letting the highly-rated youngster go.