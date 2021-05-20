Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony believes Mo Eisa would suit the likes of Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Portsmouth, as per a report by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Peterborough United have placed the striker on the transfer list for this summer.

Eisa, who is 26 years old, managed just five goals in the past campaign and is expected to move on over the coming months.

He was a hit during his first year at London Road, scoring 16 goals in all competitions, but is out-of-favour these days.

MacAnthony has said: “He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth. Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money.”

He added: “His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had (Ivan) Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.”

Eisa rose up into the Football League from non-league after spells with the likes of Dartford and Greenwich Borough.

Cheltenham Town handed him a chance in 2017 and he scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Robins to earn a move to Bristol City after just a season.

However, Eisa struggled with injury at Ashton Gate and played just six times before they sold him to Peterborough.

He is now set to leave the Posh and MacAnthony could be trying to tempt the likes of Charlton, Oxford, Pompey and Ipswich into signing him now.